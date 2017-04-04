UPDATE: Ongoing Boil Water Advisory

By Rachel Bell

BELLEVILLE – The boil water advisory in Prince Edward County is still in effect.

The advisory was issued last Thursday after fuel leaked from a barge that became partially-submerged near Picton.

Yesterday morning the barge was towed out of the Picton Bay, and was sent to a Toronto marina. The county expects advisory will be in effect for a few more days.

The county will be providing residents in the county with 10 litre jugs, free of charge. They can be picked up daily, at the Picton Fire Station between 7:00am to 11:00pm.

The Wellington and District Community Centre is also able to fill larger containers, for a cost of $3.07 per cubic litre.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health recommends all residents connected to the Picton/Bloomfield Drinking Water System bring their water to a boil for at least a minute before using for domestic purposes.

The health unit also issued an advisory to residents who draw drinking water from Picton Bay.

Residents should refrain from drinking shore-well water if a chemical is visible within 50 feet of the well, or if the water has changed in taste, odour or colour.

