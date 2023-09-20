Belleville’s 14th annual Porchfest shines light on local artists

By: Jessyka Maliksi

BELLVILLE – Belleville will host its 14th annual Porchfest on Saturday Sept. 23 in the city’s east end to highlight local musicians’ talent and promote togetherness.

This family-friendly event will be held across the Old East Hill neighbourhood and downtown Bellville from 10a.m. to 9 p.m.

The boundaries for the festival include Pine Street in the north, Dundas Street to the south to MacDonald Avenue in the east.

This event is free and is sponsored by The Rotary Club of Belleville and the City of Belleville.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Glanmore House at 12:45 p.m.

Porchfest is a time for neighbours to get to know each other while volunteering their porches as spots for local artists to perform. This event helps display musical talent within the community, especially to the youth.

“It’s a family-friendly event, so we can expose our youths and young kids to music and the arts” said Sam Brady, a member of the Rotary Club of Belleville and the chair of Porchfest.

There will be 63 venues all within walkable distance, with a wide variety of music genres.

Brady has been working for the festival since 2014 and has seen an increase in attendance and performers.

“Certainly the attendance every year is picking up just through word of mouth, the quality of the music and just what a great time it’s been”.

Porchfest is a fun way to support artists that volunteer their time to perform. The festival gives musicians an opportunity to share their passion for music and the arts with the community, in hopes that it brings the audience the same enjoyment.

Brady is also a member of a band called The Impish Grins and has been performing at the Porchfest since 2017. As an artist and porch host, this is his favourite time of the year.

“This is my Christmas” he says.

He says Porchfest brings so much joy to not only the audience, but the performers as well.

“I guess when you’re seeing smiles on people’s faces or bodies moving to the rhythm of the music, there’s nothing more enjoyable than that,” he says.

“It’s people showing that they’re appreciating the music that you’re performing.” said Brady.

Brady wants community members to “come out and enjoy it, tell your friends about it”.

“Nobody is getting paid here…so as their volunteering their time to entertain you just try to support them”

After 4 p.m. there will be an afterparty taking place in downtown Belleville.

If you are interested in attending this year’s Porchfest make sure you wear comfortable walkable shoes, be safe and have fun.



