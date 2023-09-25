Career Fair helps Loyalist students find part-time work

By- Armaanjeet Kaur

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College held a career fair on Sept 20 to help students find part-time job opportunities.

It as organized by Career Services team in Link lounge of the college.

“It was a great moment for the newcomers to get a new job”, said Tracey Macleod. She is the head of the Career Service team. She said that they organize this fair every year to help the students who are looking for jobs while they go to school.

There were 28 employers from different companies looking for part-time workers.

Around 450 students attended the fair and were seeking jobs and hope to get jobs in different fields.

Amandeep Kaur is a new student looking for a job. She attended the fair where she talked with the parcel delivery company, FedEx. She hopes she will get a good position there because she thinks it’s a really great place to work and it provides many other benefits along with good pay.

“This career fair helps students to connect with different companies so that we can quickly get employment,” said Kaur.

There were many organizations at the career fair, including community agencies, childcare, and food services employers.

Help was also available to students who were preparing to do in-person interviews with employers.

Students were dropping resumes to the different companies to get a job and building links with different companies which would help them to get jobs.