Loyalist College breaks ground on new entrance and gym facility

By: Sandeep Kaur

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College launched a long-term project to improve the entrance and build a new gymnasium with a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 20.

Students, employees, and community partners gathered in front of the Kente building to announce the project, known as the Loyalist Entrance and Athletic Facilities (LEAF). It will include a state-of-the-art gym, new athletic facilities, gender-inclusive washrooms, new lounge space, and a new entrance.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Kirkpatrick said the project is a signal to the community.

“The LEAF initiative is an opportunity to reimagine the entrance and ensure that when you arrive at the college, you are welcomed into an inclusive and accessible space designed with intention and aligned with our values. By expanding and upgrading our student spaces, we’re investing in our learners’ overall well-being and success, creating an environment where they can thrive and excel,” he said in a press release.

Amy Hoskin, Varsity & Sports Information, said the gym hosts various special events and is home to many terrific games and ceremonies.

Loyalist College has four indoor teams using this gym. They have two basketball, two volleyball, and a cricket team. It is also used for fitness and health students, and many others use this space for recreational purposes.

“We love the history of our current gym,” Hoskin said.

A new gym will be beneficial, she said.

“We expect more space in the new gymnasium,” she added. “So that we may devote more time to other activities.”

Loyalist College is developing a new gym to provide additional programming to the entire student population, she said.

Her only complaint about the gym is not having enough storage space.

“It’s hard to fit everything into the current gym,” she said.

Hoskins has many happy memories from this gym. It brings a lot of beautiful recollections, like when she worked as a staff member and as a student. Her favorite athletic moment was when she played a volleyball match in Loyalist for the first time in a long time. Another memorable moment was when she was a volleyball coach, and her team won a challenging cross-over game in the gym in front of an excited crowd. The atmosphere was electrifying, and everyone was jumping with excitement, she said.

Silvana Yahya is a first-year in Film and TV on the women’s basketball team. She plays in the gym all the time.

One of the highlights of being in the gym has been sharing time with her teammates.

“Watching myself and my team getting better is the highest point,” she said.

She always comes to the gym when she is upset or happy or in between classes.

“This gym feels like my home,” Silvana said. “I feel like the new gym is phenomenal to play in,” she said.