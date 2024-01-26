Belleville Transit makes changes to fight fraud, make paying for the bus easier

By Sandeep Kaur

Belleville – Belleville Transit is making changes to the way people pay for bus travel in this city. The changes include fare box replacement, an app update, more ways to pay, and anti-fraud measures.

“The fare boxes actually will streamline and give more options for people for fare payment in the future,” said Joseph Reid, the general manager of Belleville Transit.

The fare box change is a big deal. The transit service has added creative features like barcode scanning, and the new fare boxes can accept a variety of methods of payment. People can still pay with cash, but they can now also use debit or credit cards. The fare boxes can even read bills, but they won’t provide change.

The changes are also intended to fight fraud.

“We’ve been having a lot of people, Doubling up the passes and taking screenshots of them,” said Reid.

So far, Reid says, the public response has been positive; people seem to be happy about the planned improvements. He says these changes are all about making things work better for everyone.

The new version of the B-Tap ap makes things much easier for students like Rohit Kadyan. The app is much faster now, so people can scan quickly without waiting too long.

Kadyan also that the app lets you pay in different ways, like online, debit, and credit cards.

“Somebody who’s not used to using the digital apps that might be hard to use for them,” says Diz Cross, another Belleville Transit user.

Belleville Transit is not stopping here. They are thinking about moremprovements, like changing bus routes and schedules, all planned to start in April. These changes are designed to make it easier for everyone to get where they need to go.