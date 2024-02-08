Plans announced for bigger emergency department at Trenton Memorial Hospital.

By- Armaanjeet Kaur

An upgraded and expanded emergency department is coming to Trenton Memorial Hospital.

On February 5, Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones made a major funding announcement.

Approximately 6000 square feet will be renovated, and 1000 square feet will be added to the emergency department of Trenton Memorial Hospital.

The overall cost is not being revealed at this time.

When the project is tendered and awarded, the schedule for the construction will be finalized. It’s expected the project will take three years to complete

“There is a very high demand for emergency care in the Bay of Quinte region,” said Wendy Warner, the executive director of the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation, in an email.

Patient volumes at the Trenton Memorial Hospital ER have grown by 25%.

Warner goes on to say that the expansion and modernization of the hospital is crucial to serve the growing community.

“The upgrade will allow the hospital to treat and care for more people as well as improve patient safety and quality of care through enhanced infection prevention and controlled measures”

There will be larger treatment rooms for the patients and more telehealth options. A dedicated area will also be provided for mental health patients.