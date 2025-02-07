Is Canada becoming unpopular as an option for international students?

By Sagardeep Dhammu

BELLEVILLE — When Loyalist College president and CEO, Mark Kirkpatrick, announced cuts to programs and staff on Jan. 29 he said it was in response to changes to the International Student Program which included caps on international student enrolment and limits on post-graduate work permits.

In an note to staff that day, Kirkpatrick said this has led to an “immediate and profound decline in demand from international learners who no longer perceive Canada as a welcoming place to pursue their studies and receive a quality post-secondary education”.

Kirkpatrick said that decline means Loyalist faces a $40 million dollar lost in student revenue this fiscal year and a further eight million next year.

QNet News spoke to international students and an immigration consultant about the perception of Canada amongst international students.

Vansh Malhotra is a temporary resident who came to Canada as an international student in 2021 and received his post-graduate work permit in 2023.

“When I first arrived here, student immigration was at its peak. There were a lot of students coming to Canada and it only increased over the next years. But this season, especially during September last year, there weren’t a lot of students that I saw.”

“I think it’s because of Canada’s new policies.”

Himpreet Singh is a resident of India looking to study abroad.

“I have had my eyes set on studying in Canada for the longest time. I recently finished my degree and was hoping to make a move but these new rules have made me rethink my decisions,” said Singh.

I don’t know if I should go forward with Canada anymore. I think it’s risky for me now.”

Robin Verma is a Punjab based immigration consultant.

“I have always had plenty of students come in to my office and ask me what I think about Canada and whether they should move there. I always used to recommend Canada as a viable option for students, but if I’m being serious, I think other countries have gotten much lenient while Canada is getting stricter day by day. I don’t think the reduction in immigrant number helps either. I don’t think that Canada is gonna be a viable option for students anymore.”