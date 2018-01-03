91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2018, noon

BELLEVILLE – Julia Lennips brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include a record number for Kingston transit in 2017, information about the case against Joshua Boyle, and an accident in Toronto that claimed the lives of two people.
