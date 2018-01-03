91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2018, noon

  • January 3, 2018 at 3:58 pm

BELLEVILLE – Julia Lennips brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include a record number for Kingston transit in 2017, information about the case against Joshua Boyle, and an accident in Toronto that claimed the lives of two people. 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. 91X Newscast – Thursday, March 3, 2016, 5 p.m.
  2. 91X Newscast: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2017, noon
  3. 91X Newscast: Monday November 27, 2017, noon
  4. 91X FM Newscast: Wednesday, September 27, 2017, 4 p.m.
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: