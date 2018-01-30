91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, noon

  • January 30, 2018 at 3:49 pm

BELLEVILLE — Leah Den Hartogh brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: an update on the fatal crash Monday on Airport Parkway, a collision on the 401 eastbound lane near Gananoque and Toronto police expect to find more victims of an alleged serial killer. 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. 91X newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2015 – noon
  2. 91X newscast – Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016 –3 p.m.
  3. 91X Newscast -Thursday, Sept. 29th, 2016, 12 p.m.
  4. 91X Newscast: Monday November 27, 2017, noon
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: