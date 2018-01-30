91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, noon

BELLEVILLE — Leah Den Hartogh brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: an update on the fatal crash Monday on Airport Parkway, a collision on the 401 eastbound lane near Gananoque and Toronto police expect to find more victims of an alleged serial killer.
-
Belleville man charged with theft, fraud January 13, 2014
-
Belleville residents react to first major snow of season November 27, 2013
-
People in Eastern Ontario receiving text messages about murders March 29, 2012
-
91X Newscast – Wednesday, September 21st, 2016, 12 p.m. September 21, 2016
Related Posts
Top Stories
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, 4 p.m.January 30, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, noonJanuary 30, 2018
- Quinte West set to buy a new fire truckJanuary 30, 2018
- Bell pledges one million for student mental healthJanuary 30, 2018
- Belleville police to meet with public Tuesday and ThursdayJanuary 30, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, noonJanuary 29, 2018
- Kingston woman among those named to Order of OntarioJanuary 29, 2018