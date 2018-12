By Sarah Law

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College’s international co-ordinator says there are 835 international students at the school this year, making up about 11 per cent of the student population.

This is a record-breaking high, and around 200 more are expected to arrive in January.

Finding affordable housing for these students is a major issue in this region.

This week on the In Touch with Quinte podcast, QNet News journalist Sarah Law takes a look at where these students might go.

Comments