Students suggest Friday pub night as part of QNet News survey

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – Twenty Loyalist students said if pub nights were changed to Friday nights, instead of Thursdays, then they would be more likely to come, according to an informal survey done by QNet News.

Many students said Monday the change in pub nights would be good so that students could go without worrying about class the next day.

Rachel LaRocque, a Community and Justice Services student, said she has only been to pub five times this semester because of her 8 a.m. (class) on Fridays.

“Right now, it’s pretty easy to decide not to go,” LaRocque said.

QNet News is interested in finding out what students think about the Shark Tank’s weekly pub. It will be holding a live chat Thursday, March 14 at 6.pm. on this website to learn how students would do to improve things.

Scott Rook, outgoing student government president, and Alicia Douglas, incoming student government president, will be a part of the chat to answer questions and listen to any concerns.

Freddy Hutwelker, Manufacturing Engineering Technician student, said he tried to get on student government last year and one of his goals was to switch pubs to Friday nights.

“It makes no sense to have it on Thursday and then have students not show for class Friday,” he said.

Many students have also said that they want more variety in the themes. To attract students, organizers pick a theme for the night to encourage students to dress up and win prizes. Themes include country music, hip hop, New Years, Christmas, Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day, among others. Some live entertainment is provided, usually a hypnotist and a coffee house featuring current students and alumni performing.

Kaylea Moreau, a former Loyalist student, commented via Facebook saying the student government keeps reusing the same themes throughout her school year.

“The two years I was there, it was the exact same themes as the year before and they often repeated,” she said. “Tony Lee the Hypnotist came like three times in one year. There were two to three country pubs and, while I love country (music), different themes could have also been used.”

Others identify the same problem.

Five Loyalist students have voiced their concern for reusing the same themes and have even given possible pub night theme ideas.

Hutwelker said that he “wanted to implement more ethnic themed nights to include the international students as well as charge a door cover to bring in local/well-known talent.”

Earlier this year, we did a story on students concerns about pub nights.

In the article, many students say there should be a change in the music because they find the DJ’s remixes hard to sing along to and repetitive themes was another issue that they felt made the pub a bit tiresome.

