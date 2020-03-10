Napanee man charged with impaired driving

By Sarah Cooke

BELLEVILLE – A Belleville police paddy wagon reported a car swerving in its own lane as they were travelling westbound from Shannonville.

The car was stopped by the responding officers on Dundas Street East, according to the Belleville police.

The police say that 34-year-old Paul Catena of Napanee has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

There were also drugs in the car, according to the police.

Catena is set to appear in court on Mar. 26 on charges of impaired driving, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl.