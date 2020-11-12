Tight first game of the Hasty P’s Cup promises a great series

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – If Wednesday’s game is any sign, the Hasty P’s Cup is going to be a close series.

Both the Wellington Dukes and Trenton Golden Hawks potted two goals as the game ended in a tie.

The two teams were able to re-ignite their rivalry after having not played since the OJHL shutdown March 13.

For Trenton head coach/GM Peter Goulet, the result was a positive one considering the Golden Hawks fell behind 2-0 after the first period.

“Any time you are down 2-0 and can come back it is a good result. It was not the result we or Wellington was looking for, but we’re happy with it,” Goulet said.

The Dukes and @OJHLGoldenHawks skate to a 2-2 tie in Game 1 of the #HastyPsCup – Game 2 goes Friday in Wellington (📷 Andy Corneau/OJHL Images) pic.twitter.com/gpvxqY92Qm — Wellington Dukes (@OJHLDukes) November 11, 2020

The Dukes jumped out to an early lead off of a short-handed goal midway through the first period from Jacob Vreugdenhil. Just before the end of the frame, James White put the Dukes up 2-0.

The Golden Hawks out shot the Dukes 13-10 in the first period but could not find the back of the net.

The second and third period were tight contests for both teams as the Golden Hawks out shot and out-scored the Dukes.

Jacob Campbell, recently acquired from the Cobourg Cougars scored in the second period and Aaron Jamieson tipped a Jake Laville pass into the Dukes goal to tie the game. Trenton’s Julien Jacob picked up his 2nd assist of the game.

Both goaltenders looked sharp throughout the game. Dukes Goaltender Eli Shiller and Trenton’s Nick McGowan combined for 60 saves.

Goulet was not shocked that the game was tight, even with the restriction of body contact potentially creating more room for players.

“Both teams were playing well with and without the puck, both played tight defensively and each teams goalies were playing good,” he said.

“It is always a tight series between us and Wellington.”

Wellington head coach Derek Smith shared the same sentiment in a news release provided to QNet News.

“I think any time you play Trenton, games are going to be close. We have the rivalry, and it is always great hockey. Both teams like that they got a good start to the season. Seven more games is going to be a lot of fun,” Smith said in the release.

Trenton and Wellington both had a player ejected due to the new Return to the Rink Rules of the OJHL and Ontario Hockey Federation.

One of the regulations the teams are required to follow is the restriction on body contact. Players are not allowed to make contact with one another on the ice. Once a team receives a warning, any players that receive a body contact penalty are removed from the game.

Wellington’s Tyler Ignazzitto was ejected in the second period with a roughing penalty. The Golden Hawks lost forward Jacob Campbell in the third period with a holding penalty.

The new rules are something that coach Goulet says the team simply has to get used to.

“Playing without body contact, it’s different. But it is a part of the game and we have to accept it.”

Game two of the eight game series gets underway in Wellington on Friday. Puck drops at 2:30 p.m..

Trenton will turn to the six-foot-six Oliver Troop in the net for game two. Wellington has yet to release their starting goaltender.