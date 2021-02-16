Mass transport cancellations for Quinte region following winter storm

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – A heavy snowfall of nine centimetres overnight has led to the cancellation of all school buses in the Quinte region.

On Monday evening, the city of Belleville declared a significant weather event as the area was expected to receive 30-plus centimetres of snow.

Tri-Board Student Transportation cancelled its buses in Belleville, Quinte West, Prince Edward County, Napanee and the surrounding areas early Tuesday morning.

All busing and school transportation was also cancelled for all of the Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario jurisdiction, including Northumberland. All Mohawk Buslines and French Language Buses in Trenton are cancelled.

Environment Canada has since cancelled the snow warning for the Quinte region. The snow is predicted to continue into the afternoon, with the Belleville area having the potential to get five more centimetres.

The City of Belleville has also announced that the outdoor rinks at Victoria Harbour and West Zwick’s Park will not be cleared off today so that crews can focus on clearing roads of snow.

Belleville’s overnight warming centre, located at the former police station at 93 Dundas St. E., was open Monday and will remain open for Tuesday night. Visitors are reminded they will be screened for COVID-19 and must register upon entry. Face masks and physical distancing are also required at all times in the centre.