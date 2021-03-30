Maple syrup festival in Prince Edward County was sweeter than expected this year

By Maria Toews

CONSECON – The new maple syrup celebration in Prince Edward County created as an alternative to the cancelled Maple in the County festival was a huge success says one of the participants in the festival.

“I had anticipated it,” said Jane Walt, talking about the cancellation of Maple in the County. She runs and owns Walt’s Sugar Shack with her husband Brian Walt.

March Madness replaced the annual Maple in the County event, which runs the last weekend of every March. It was cancelled again this year because of COVID. Instead of running for just one weekend, March Madness ran every weekend this month.

In light of the cancellation, multiple sugar shacks in the area banded together to create the new maple syrup celebration.

“We had planned to be open regardless (of Maple in the County being cancelled). As long as we are following the health unit and provincial protocols, we have been open,” Walt said when asked why Walt’s Sugar Shack decided to participate in March Madness.

Many families took advantage of this new festival.

Derek Kaiser and his family traveled to Walt’s Sugar Shack in the pouring rain this past weekend to celebrate the last day of March Madness.

“It’s all for them now,” he said as he watched his youngest child jumping in the puddles. “We got to see it when we were younger so we’re hoping that they get to experience it as well.”

Walt says she liked the fact that the new festival was spread out over four weekends.

“I personally believe that this is much more beneficial,” said Walt. “You get to spend time with people who come here. It’s not as tiring, not as stressful. It’s a much nicer event because you’re not trying to crowd everything into two days, instead it’s over four weekends and it’s just much more pleasant.”

The people running these venues, along with the people who come to these sugar shacks, have both been able to benefit from the change.

First, the crowds are way smaller.

“With Maple Madness we get here 8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. and have a steady number of people, we don’t have lineups, we’re able to handle the people much better,” said Walt.

Second, there are more days to try different sugar shacks around the county.

“I enjoy seeing how everybody is kind of different,” said Kaiser. “You might go to one place and he might do it differently and then the next guy might do it differently.”

This event has had a special impact on the local region as it has brought a fun activity to people in and around the county this month.

Surrounded by his family, Kaiser said, “My favourite part is the maple syrup. I enjoy seeing how everything is connected through the trees and showing them how it’s made.”

Gabrielle Jetté, Kaiser’s daughter, chimed in saying her favourite part is “getting the pancakes and maple syrup.”

This positive experience has left a big impression on Walt’s Sugar Shack.

“We are going to do this again next year,” said Walt.

“We’re going to be open the four weekends whether Maple in the County goes forward or not. We’re going to do what works for us.”