HPEPH offering flu shots to children under five without a health care provider

By Shira Rubinoff

BELLEVILLE ⁠— Annual flu shots will be available at clinics in Belleville next week for children between six months and five years old.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is holding clinics by appointment only on Nov. 8 and 9 at 179 North Park Street.

Flu shots will be available from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 to 3:30 p.m.

Parents and guardians can book appointments for children here.

“Offering your child protection against the flu through vaccination is a decision you are able to make to help them stay as healthy as possible this season,” said acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ethan Toumishey in a news release.

People with children between two and five years old are encouraged to go to a local pharmacy if possible to keep spaces open for those who don’t have that option.