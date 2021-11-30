Giving Tuesday is spreading generosity throughout Quinte

By Maria Toews

BELLEVILLE – Cyber Monday and Black Friday are for shopping until you drop. Giving Tuesday, on the other hand, represents the opposite frame of mind.

The day after online retailers provide hefty discounts for people to spend on themselves, Giving Tuesday motivates people to pay it forward through giving and volunteering.

It started in New York and then branched out to Canada back in 2012 with the simple purpose of promoting people to do good. Through a core group of founders, they officially established the movement in Canada in 2013 to help Canadian charities and non-profits succeed. It has since spread to 75 countries who work together year-round to promote generosity globally.

Locally, this movement has spread to many community partners here in the Quinte region. Click here for a list.

One of the these partners is United Way Hastings and Prince Edward.

“For (us) it’s kind of the opening up of the giving season,” said Jennifer Smith, the community relation coordinator.

Each year they announce a fundraising goal to the community. This year’s goal is to raise 1.95 million dollars. All the money raised from donations given on Tuesday will be matched my McDougall Insurance and Financial and given towards their goal.

“(The money) will support our community as we are 100 percent local,” said Smith.

We have partnered up with @unitedwayhpe for #GivingTuesdayHPE! For every donation made on Tuesday, November 30th we will be matching dollar for dollar. For more information on how to donate go to:https://t.co/cabmI5vNYT#TeamMcDougall #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/T3GzDDlsvt — McDougall Insurance (@mcdougallins) November 29, 2021

“So far it’s going really well. The phone lines have been ringing quite steadily,” said Smith.

The activist hashtag #GivingTuesday is being utilized to spread generosity across the world and show appreciation for those participating in the movement.

To celebrate #GivingTuesday, Bonn Law is taking part in the @unitedwayhpe “Warm Hat Initiative” purchasing 20 toques. Another 20 toques will be donated by them. Our 20 toques will be donated to our own Ruth Roberts, in support of her Brunch Bunch Program. Thanks to all who GIVE! pic.twitter.com/dufTYGV2B0 — Bonn Law (@BonnLawOffice) November 30, 2021

“We invite anyone to participate in Giving Tuesday,” Smith said.

For more information on Giving Tuesday click here.