By Callie Jackson

TRENTON – The Trenton Care and Share Food Bank will be heading door-to-door for the 2016 food drive this Saturday.

Between 8:00 a.m. and noon, volunteers in the region will be knocking on doors working towards their goal of collecting 15 tons of non-perishable food.

If you would like to donate and live in Trenton, the food bank asks that you leave items on your doorstep and volunteers will collect the food.

