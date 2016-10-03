91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast – Wednesday, September 28th, 2016, 12p.m.

  • October 3, 2016 at 9:28 am

BELLEVILLE – Casey Horn brings you the latest news from Belleville and the Quinte region. Headlines include Tom Green coming to Picton, a new locker registration in place for Loyalist College and Build Belleville’s plan for the Belleville Senators.

