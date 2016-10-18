Breaking: Loyalist College announces new president

By James Gaughan

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College has announced that it has a new president.

Ann Marie Vaughan has been unanimously approved by the college’s board of governors to become the fifth president of Loyalist, according to a press release sent out late Tuesday morning.

“I am delighted to join the Loyalist College team in the beautiful Quinte region,” said Vaughan in the press release.

The college has been without a president since Maureen Piercy announced her retirement this year.

Vaughan, formerly president and chief executive officer of the College of the North Atlantic in Newfoundland and Labrador, will officially join the college on Nov. 7.

Before that she was the director of distance education and learning technologies at Memorial University in St. Johns.

