Clown assault in Picton leaves man with injuries

  • October 19, 2016 at 1:39 pm

By Deanna Fraser 

BELLEVILLE – A man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries early Saturday morning after being assaulted by an unknown man dressed as a clown.

Police say the victim was punched in the face in MacCauley Village in Picton. He called police around 4:30 a.m.

The Prince Edward County OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the perpetrator.

He was described as wearing a clown mask, with rainbow hair, a black shirt, black pants and red hightop shoes.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact the detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

