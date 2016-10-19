Clown assault in Picton leaves man with injuries

By Deanna Fraser

BELLEVILLE – A man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries early Saturday morning after being assaulted by an unknown man dressed as a clown.

Police say the victim was punched in the face in MacCauley Village in Picton. He called police around 4:30 a.m.

The Prince Edward County OPP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the perpetrator.

He was described as wearing a clown mask, with rainbow hair, a black shirt, black pants and red hightop shoes.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact the detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

