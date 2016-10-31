Movember with or without moustaches

By Vanessa Stark

BELLEVILLE – If you’d like to take part in no-shave November this year but can’t actually grow any facial hair to shave, don’t worry.

Movember is here once again and men everywhere are growing out their facial hair in support of research to fight prostate cancer.

The idea is that the men grow out their facial hair in stylish and crazy ways to raise money for the cause. But what happens when you can’t actually grow a moustache?

Men and women who can’t grow facial hair can also participate in Movember by spreading the word and raising money to support the one in eight men being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

QNet News will be talking to people who have been affected by this disease in the Belleville area. Stay tuned for updates.

