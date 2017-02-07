The Hastings and Prince Edward County school board to meet with the public Wednesday

By Andrew Harper

BELLEVILLE – The possible closure of two major Belleville high schools is the subject of a public meeting this Wednesday at Quinte Secondary School at 6:30 p.m.

Quinte Secondary School and Moira Secondary School of could be one of 11 schools within the board’s catchment area on the chopping block for next year. The board is proposing the transfer of students to Centennial Secondary School for September 2018.

At the November school board meeting, trustees were told it cannot afford the $250 million it requires to renovate the older school building over the next decade. Also, it was reported to school enrollment is down 26 percent from 10 years ago.

The board is hoping to give parents and the public answers to any questions.

