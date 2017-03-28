Glanmore celebrates women winning the right to vote

By Leah Den Hartogh

BELLEVILLE – Glanmore National Historic Site is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Canadian women gaining the right to vote with a special exhibition.

Nice Women Don’t Want the Vote, an exhibit that originated in Manitoba, outlines the reasons behind the suffragist movement and the people who were involved.

It includes artifacts, photographs and oral-history clips.

We’ve taken a close up photo of an artifact from the “Nice Women Don’t Want the Vote” exhibit. Can you guess what it is? #BellevilleON pic.twitter.com/hml6QfufnL — Glanmore NHS (@GlanmoreNHS) March 28, 2017

The first women in Ontario got the right to vote in April 1917 thanks to the provincial Legislative Assembly passing a bill put forward by J.W. Johnson of Belleville.

The exhibit runs until May 7 at Glanmore, 257 Bridge St. E. in Belleville, Tuesdays through Sundays, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

QNet News will be talking with the museum about the exhibit.

More to come.

Comments