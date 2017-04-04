Irreplaceable items stolen in Quinte West break-in

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West OPP are asking for the public’s help after a family’s personal irreplaceable items along with jewelry, electronics and cash were stolen during a break-in.

The break-in happened March 16 between 9:50 a.m and 3:45 p.m., according to the OPP. One or more intruders forced their way through a locked door at the home, which is near the fire station on County Road 5.

Const. Dave Ludington of the OPP declined to release any information on the personal items when contacted by QNet News.

The investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

OPP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-392-3561. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

