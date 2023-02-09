Wellington Dukes to hold a fundraising game for Indigenous children

By Jessica Schmidt

TYENDINAGA – The Wellington Dukes are raising money and awareness for Indigenous children with a fundraising event later this month.

The Dukes will play a game dedicated raising money to build a local school for teaching Indigenous languages, culture, and traditions. Every Child Matters is a slogan used on Orange Shirt Day, an annual day to commemorate children who died in residential schools in Canada.

On Sunday, the team held a pre-game event at Tyendinaga Tee Time, an indoor golf simulator, located off County Road 49. Duke fans were able to stop by the business and meet their favourite players.

The event offered people the chance to get tickets ahead of the game. There will be some special guests present at the game to drop the puck during the opening ceremonies, as well as two small Indigenous hockey teams, will be playing during the first intermission.

A new jersey was designed for the players to wear. There will be an auction of the game-worn jerseys during the game. And if those in attendance miss out on a game-worn jersey, some extras will be available to purchase alongside the orange Every Child Matter T-Shirts. The team will also be donating $1 from every ticket purchased to the school.

Kelly Martin, Duke’s Director of Marketing and Sales, said the team will continue to do the event annually and will likely keep the event in February.

“Even though September is the Every Child Matters month, we like to bring it back to the forefront,” she said.

This upcoming game is particularly special for two players who are Métis. Assistant captain Jaxen Boyer and Creo Solomon both said it means a lot for them to be playing in the game.

“I’m super excited for it. I’m happy we can shed some light on this, and I’m honoured to be able to wear that orange jersey and be able to represent the Indigenous people,” Boyer said.

Solomon, whose father is a member of the Henvey Inlet First Nations, said he’s also glad to have the chance to represent his community.

“To have our team support that cause and wear the jerseys and create awareness for it means a lot. With everything that’s going on and everything coming to light about the Indigenous kids, it’s awesome to be a part of,” he said.

“We’re very honoured to be part of it,” said Dukes coach Derek Smith. “Obviously, to bring recognition to Every Child Matters and the Indigenous community.”

The whole idea for the game came from Tyendinaga resident Richard Sager, who is indigenous. His company, Sager Pallets and Recycling, is a big sponsor of the game, and Sager is responsible for selling the extra jerseys and t-shirts at the game.

Sager has been involved with Every Child Matters for several years and said he will continue to do so as long as he can. He said he wants to see a school built that teaches Indigenous children their languages, cultures, and traditions.

“It feels good in my heart, and at least nobody can take that from me. I know what I’m doing and the reason why I’m doing it,” Sager said.

Fans can catch the game at the Lehigh Arena in Wellington on Sunday, February 19th. The puck drop will be at 2:30 p.m.