Polling stations open in two locations for Student Government elections until Friday

By Trevor Knapaysweet

Students can vote for any of the 13 candidates running for four open positions in the student government up until Friday.

There are vacant positions for Skills & Technology Leader, Health Sciences Leader, Residence Council Leader, and First-Year Leader. Polling stations are located in the Shark Tank Pub and the main entrance to campus. Any student can vote.

Every year, the Student Government holds elections in the fall. Candidate information is available through the student government office in the Shark Tank.

Voting ends on Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m. The results will be announced Monday morning. In the event of a tie, a coin toss will be conducted.

Student Government advocates for the best student experience at Loyalist College. It works closely with students, faculty, and staff to enrich their time at college. Past projects of Student Government include the construction of the Link Lounge, as well as the Hydration Stations located across campus.