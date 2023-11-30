Belleville’s Diwali festival celebrates the message of light over darkness and lover over hate.

By- Armaanjeet Kaur

DATELINE – Loyalist College students and Belleville residents gathered to enjoy music and dance to celebrate a traditional light festival in Zwick’s Park on Oct. 14.

Diwali is a religious festival of lights. This is the biggest holiday in India and some Asian communities.

“For every religion, there are different stories and histories,” said Ekam Gill, a first-year student in the social service course.

For Sikhs, it marks the liberation of Guru Hargobind from prison. It is the story of the struggle for freedom after Emperor Jahangir imprisoned him and 52 other Sikh princes with him.

For Hindus, it is celebrated due to the return of the Rama of Ayodhya with his wife, Sita, and brother, Lakshman, from a 14-year-long exile and a war in which Price Rama won. The people of Ayodhya lit lamps along the way to shine their paths in the darkness.

Both celebrations have a theme of light overcoming the darkness as it is the festival of lights.

“People celebrate it by firing crackers and lighting up Diyas and decorating their houses with different colors of lights.”, said Gill.

It is also celebrated with worship, she said.

“While the stories vary from region to region, their essence remains the same. People learn to rejoice in the inner light”, said Gill.

“For me, it’s to spread happiness in public,” said Gill.

The event in Zwick’s Park included performances by students. There were cultural dances, and some sang.

“These performances make the function even more enjoyable,” said Amandeep Kaur, a student at Loyalist College.

“The celebration on Saturday night included not only performances but also food, fireworks, and speeches telling the history of this festival,” she said. “The food was very tasty and reminded me of my home country.”

Women were getting free Heena at the Diwali party.

“I also tried it. It gives me a good colour and makes my hands more beautiful,” said Kaur.

The celebration was an opportunity to bring together cultures, she added.

“Adapting to a new culture is very important. But never forget about the culture we grew up in,” she said.