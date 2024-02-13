Belleville seeking funds from province to address drug overdoses

By: Jessyka Maliksi

BELLEVILLE – Belleville Mayor Neil Ellis is seeking help from the Ontario government to assist in funding after seeing a spike in overdoses in the city last week.

On Feb. 12, the city of Belleville hosted a media conference with Mayor Ellis regarding the rise of the toxic drug supply in the city. Following the emergency declaration made by Ellis on Feb. 9, he submitted a request for assistance to the provincial government.

The letter included two specific asks of the province.

The first was investment, guidance and support for a community hub for addition, mental health and homelessness. This will be known as “The Bridge”.

The Bridge will be a drop-in centre for those who need it.

Ellis said plans for The Bridge have begun, but the city still needs an additional $2 million from the province to complete the process.

The second was an investment in a local detox centre.

Police chief Mike Callaghan said adding a detox centre in the Belleville area would be a huge help in managing the ongoing drug crisis in the city.

Emergency crews were called to 17 overdoses in just 24 hours on Feb 6., with 13 of those happening within a two-hour time frame.

“While we understand that this alone will not solve all of the complex issues that come with drug addiction, mental health, and homelessness, we feel that we would at least be better equipped to support our community,” Ellis said in a news release.