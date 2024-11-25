Belleville’s Festival of Lights kicks off 2024 holiday season

By Inderjot Singh

Belleville, ON — The 2024 Festival of Lights officially kicked off on Friday evening, Nov. 15, at Jane Forrester Park, drawing a large crowd to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

The event, running from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., was filled with festive activities, including live entertainment, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a drone light show that captivated audiences with holiday-themed displays.

The launch event kicked off with a lively performance by Andy Forgie, a local musician whose tunes set a joyful tone for the evening.

Families and friends wandered through the park, admiring over 35 light displays, some of which were brand new this year.

Notable additions include a polar bear bench and extended light displays along the Bayshore Trail, stretching all the way to the Shirley Langer Trail.

The expanded light installations offered new photo opportunities, encouraging attendees to capture the festive spirit and share their memories on social media with the hashtag #FestivalofLightsBelleville.

One of the evening’s most exciting features was the drone light show, which took place after sunset. With drones lighting up the sky in synchronized patterns, holiday-themed images such as snowflakes, reindeer, and Christmas trees came to life above the park. The display left many spectators oohing and ahhing with many taking to their phones and cameras to capture the light show.

For many attendees, this year’s event was a memorable experience. Families strolled along the park’s trails, basking in the glow of the twinkling lights and stopping to take photos with their favorite displays. The festive atmosphere was infectious, with people laughing, chatting, and sharing moments of joy. Children’s faces lit up as they met Santa and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to greet young visitors and collect their Christmas letters and wishes. The magic of the evening was made even more special by the joyful sounds of holiday music echoing through the park.

“This was such a fun night for the whole family,” said one local attendee.

“The lights are beautiful, and the drone show was something we’ve never seen before. It felt like a real holiday celebration, and the kids are still talking about meeting Santa and seeing the lights.”

In addition to the festive displays, the food vendors offered a variety of treats, with many attendees enjoying hot chocolate and seasonal snacks as they walked through the park. The expanded food lineup, which now includes five vendors, added to the atmosphere.

The Festival of Lights is a long-standing Belleville tradition that began in 1958 when Don and Rita Foster created a large Christmas display to honor their son Billy and his friend Sunny, who tragically passed away in a car accident on Christmas Eve. The event has grown over the years, and today, it’s managed by the City of Belleville and the Lighting Display Committee, which works year-round to bring fresh new displays to the event each season.

According to Tiffany Spencer, from the city, the Festival of Lights has come a long way since its humble beginnings. Tiffany explained in a recent interview that the city now organizes the event through a dedicated committee, which carefully plans new displays each year. She highlighted that this year’s event is especially significant, with the new drone light show and extended light displays, as well as additional food vendors to ensure there’s something for everyone.

“We are very excited to bring this fantastic event back to Jane Forrester Park,” Spencer said. “The community’s support and enthusiasm continue to grow every year, and it’s incredible to see how the festival has evolved. This year’s additions, like the extended trail displays and the expanded vendor lineup, make it even more special.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus were also on hand to greet families and children, with plans for them to return every Friday evening from November 29 to December 20, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., to collect Christmas letters and hear children’s holiday wishes. Their appearance added an extra touch of magic to the evening, creating a festive atmosphere for families of all ages.

The Festival of Lights will run through January 6, 2025, with new displays and nightly illuminations to enjoy. For more information on the event, upcoming performances, and to see the full schedule of activities, visit Belleville.ca/FestivalofLights.

In addition, the City of Belleville has released a new documentary on the Festival’s history, available for free on the City’s YouTube channel. The film, featuring interviews with key figures like Tiffany, offers a look back at how the Festival of Lights began and how it has become an important part of Belleville’s holiday traditions.