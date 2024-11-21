Newcomers excited for their first Christmas in Canada

BELLEVILLE – Many international students in Canada are about to experience their first Christmas, and the holiday spirit has them excited.

“Celebrating my first Christmas in a new country feels so special,” said Bavanpreet Singh, a Loyalist student.

Singh spent the first 21 years of his life back home in Ludhiana in Punjab. He’s heard about Christmas but never been a part of it.

Armandeep Brar just turned 20. He comes from rural a small village in Punjab. He had no information about Christmas at all as he did not have that much exposure to western culture.

“I hope I can take part in fun holiday activities like decorating a Christmas tree and visiting holiday markets.”

“The idea of seeing snow for the first time and being part of holiday gatherings is so exciting,” said Brar.

“I can’t wait to try Christmas foods, celebrate with friends, and feel the love and happiness that’s all around. It’s such a warm and joyful time.”

Sehajpreet Kaur is also an international student at Loyalistl.

She came to Canada in May 2024. “The shopping malls looking like holiday movies as they are preparing for Christmas decoration, with big Christmas trees covered in lights and decorations it felt like a magical wonderland.” She’s also looking forward to seeing snow for the first time.

“The snow will made everything look like a winter ,” she said.

But what really touched her was the kindness of the people here.

“Even though it’s cold, everyone is so generous and warm. The way people spend time with family, exchange gifts, and help each other really makes the holiday season special.”

Although they are far from their families, these students have felt welcome in Canada.

“My first Christmas here will going to be amazing,” Sehajpreet said. “I’m grateful for the new traditions, the friends I’ve made, and the wonderful memories.