PEC woman sits just feet away from Taylor Swift: “It was magical”

By: Hailey MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – A Prince Edward County woman secured tickets to the Eras Tour just feet away from where Taylor Swift was peforming. A year and a half later after that purchase, she finally got to experience her first concert.

Angela Lavender of Wellington attended the Eras Tour with her husband, Jeremy. The couple were able to capture tickets in the fourth row.

Lavender describes the experience as similar to “the night before Christmas.”

“It felt surreal. It was the epitome of girlhood,” she said.

When asked what the atmosphere was like at her first concert, Lavender said while it was hectic, everyone was connected.

“The beginning was a little bit chaotic, it felt like there were people everywhere,” she said.

“But, there was a buzz and you could definitely feel the anticipation. People were trading merch, bracelets, it was a really friendly and safe environment. When the show finally started, it was electrifying,” she said.

“I involuntarily screamed – a gutteral came out of me. Everyone was crying and screaming and you weren’t even in control of your emotions at that point.”

When asked if the concert lived up to the hype seen on social media, Lavender said it did.

“I would say yes and then some. It exceeded my expectations,” she said.

“I thought it was incredible. The confetti, her singing was flawless, as was the dancing and choreography, the mechanisms of the show were really impressive, the lighting,” she went on.

“Trading bracelets and connecting with other Swifties, which was an entirely fan-based movement. It was all just so, so great. I would honestly go again if I could afford it.”

However, Lavender secured tickets in the fourth row for a much lesser price than expected.

“It was $750 per ticket and that was with the original drop,” she said.

“When I was purchasing, my goal was to get on the 100s level. I wasn’t trying to get tickets for the floor, I just wanted to be there.”

“It just lucked out that I was number 450 in the queue,” she said

“So, the 100 level was the exact same price as the floor level while I was purchasing. So I thought, ‘Well, I might as well just go on the floor.'”

Lavender says she hopes Swift continues producing music and goes on other tours in the future. If Swift does do that, Lavender says and would definitely return.