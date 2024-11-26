Snow Angels program provides vital support for vulnerable residents

By Inderjot Singh

BELLEVIILLE – As the winter months bring heavy snowfalls to Belleville, the Snow Angels program is stepping up to ensure that vulnerable residents—especially seniors and those with disabilities—can remain safe and independent.

The neighborhood-based initiative connects volunteers with individuals who need help clearing snow from their driveways and walkways, providing essential support during the toughest months of the year.

For many, like local resident Patricia Anderson, the program has been invaluable the program.

“It’s been a lifesaver,” she says. “I can’t shovel snow myself, so having volunteers come to clear my driveway means I can still get out safely when I need to.”

The program has provided not only physical assistance but emotional relief as well.

“It takes a huge burden off my shoulders,” she explains. “Knowing someone cares enough to help me out makes me feel safe and less worried about the winter weather.”

The impact of the program on maintaining her independence is clear.

“It’s helped me stay independent because I don’t have to rely on family or friends for help,” Anderson adds. “I can still get out and move around without fear of slipping or getting stuck.”

Volunteers, like John Smith find the experience just as rewarding.

“I wanted to help people in my community, especially seniors and those with disabilities,” Smith explains. “It’s a small act of kindness, but it makes a big difference.”

For Smith, the satisfaction of seeing the tangible impact of his help is deeply fulfilling.

“Knowing that I helped someone stay safe and be able to get out of their house is a great feeling.”

The Snow Angels program, which relies on the support of volunteers. The program is looking for volunteers to help out this winter.

To register as a volunteer or request snow removal assistance, visit http://www.snowangelscanada.ca/