International students react to Justin Trudeau’s resignation

By Inderjot Singh

BELLEVILLE – The resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sparked varied reactions among international students across the country. While some express concern over the potential impact on their academic and professional prospects, others see it as an opportunity for change and fresh leadership. With Canada being a top destination for international students, the political shift raises questions about what lies ahead for education policies, immigration rules, and overall student life.

Navjot Kaur, a student from India, currently studying engineering at the University of Toronto, shared her thoughts on the resignation.

“Trudeau has been very supportive of international students, especially with programs like the Post-Graduation Work Permit. If the new leadership doesn’t prioritize international students the same way, we could face challenges finding jobs or staying in Canada after graduation. It’s concerning because many of us rely on these policies to build our future here.”

Sofia Rodriguez, a student from Mexico studying at Loyalist, offered a different perspective.

“While I understand the concerns, I think this could be an opportunity for a new direction. Canada is known for its welcoming environment, and I believe the new prime minister will continue to support students. Change can sometimes lead to even better policies, and as long as Canada maintains its commitment to diversity, I’m hopeful about the future.”