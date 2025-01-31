Loyalist College student recognized with national bursary for leadership and resilience

By Inderjot Singh

Belleville: Taylor Dumont, a student at Loyalist College, has been awarded the Paul and Gerri Charette Bursary, a $5,000 prize given by Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan). This bursary is for students who overcome challenges to continue their education and who are involved in helping their communities. Dumont, who is studying in the paralegal program, has shown great leadership and commitment to her studies while balancing family life.

Dumont, who lives in Stirling-Rawdon, is a mature student. She has children to care for and manages a busy course load at Loyalist College. Despite the many challenges, she has worked hard to be a good role model for her kids, showing them that it’s never too late to go after your dreams.

“I wanted to show my children that you can pursue your goals no matter how old you are,” she says.

In addition to her studies, Dumont has become a leader at Loyalist College. She served as a vice-president in student government, where she worked with other students and college staff to make the college a better place. Dumont says she has always made sure that students’ voices are heard and has pushed for changes that help create a more supportive environment for everyone.

When reflecting on her experience, Dumont emphasizes the importance of support and collaboration within the college community.

“We all have a role to play in making this a better place, whether it’s through academic achievements, helping a classmate, or voicing concerns that can lead to positive change.” .

Additionally, her work with Loyalist’s tutoring services is helping to pave the way for a new virtual tutoring initiative.

This project is aimed at giving students more accessible resources, especially those who face competing priorities, like Dumont herself, who has firsthand experience with these challenges.

Loyalist College President Mark Kirkpatrick praised Dumont for her efforts. In a news release, Kirkpatrick noted that “Taylor is one of those individuals who continuously works toward her own growth while simultaneously lifting up those around her.” Her selection for the Paul and Gerri Charette Bursary serves as both recognition and encouragement for Taylor to continue her journey.”