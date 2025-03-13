The struggles of international students in Canada

By: Anmolpreet Singh

BELLEVILLE – Every year, thousands of students from different countries come to Canada with big dreams. They leave their families behind, hoping for a better future through education and job opportunities. But life here is not always as easy as it seems. Many international students struggle with financial problems, job insecurity, and mental stress.

QNet News spoke with three students, Pawandeep Singh, Rahulpreet Singh, and Aditya Sharma about their experiences and some of the difficulties they face in Canada.

For many of them, the challenges have been exacerbated by changes to the working rules for international students. Last November, the government cut the number of hours international students could work to 24 hours a week.

For Pawandeep Singh, money is the biggest challenge. Back home, he says, his parents took care of all expenses.

But here, Pawandeep is responsible for having to pay rent, tuition fees, groceries, and other bills, he said. He works part-time while studying, but it is still not enough to cover all his costs.

“Sometimes, I have to choose between paying rent and buying food”, he added. Many students like Pawandeep find it difficult to survive because everything is expensive, and their work hours are limited due to student visa rules.

Rahulpreet Singh talked about how difficult it is to manage studies and work at the same time. ”

People think we earn a lot in Canada, but they do not see the reality. We work long hours, come home tired, and still have to study,”he said.

He also shared that he barely gets time to call his family or take care of himself.

“Some nights, I do not even get enough sleep because I have assignments and morning shifts,” he added.

Rahulpreet believes that colleges and workplaces should understand the struggles of international students and provide better support.

Aditya Sharma’s biggest struggle is finding a good job and a place to live. He says many employers do not treat international students fairly.

“They pay less and make us work extra hours,” he said.

Housing is another problem. landlords either refuse to rent to students or charge very high prices, he explained. Finding an affordable and safe place to live has become very difficult for students like him. He hopes that in the future, the government will introduce policies to help international students with housing and job security.

Life as an international student in Canada is full of struggles. While they come here for a better future, they have to deal with many challenges like financial stress, job insecurity, and mental pressure. Their journey is not as smooth as many people think. It is important for colleges, workplaces, and the government to recognize these problems and take steps to support international students. With better policies and awareness, their lives can become a little easier.