Job losses related to tariffs hit area businesses

By Inderjot Singh

BELLEVILLE: The impact of US tariffs is being felt right here in Belleville and the Quinte region, as local industries face tough times. The tariffs, which have caused a ripple effect across manufacturing sectors, have led to the loss of jobs for many workers. Among them is Bhavandeep Singh, an international student who was working at a P&G manufacturing facility. With production halted due to the tariffs, Bhavandeep now finds himself jobless, struggling to navigate the challenges of managing life without a steady income.

For the last eight months, Bhavandeep worked as a machine operator at Procter & Gamble (P&G), a well-known manufacturer in the region. Like many in his position, he never anticipated that external economic factors like US tariffs would put an end to his job.

“Due to the tariffs, factories are down, and workers are losing their jobs. I was working at P&G as a machine operator, but because of these tariffs, they stopped production, and they removed labor,” Bhavandeep explained in an interview with QNET News. “And now, I have no job, and it’s really tough.”

But the difficulties go beyond just losing a pay cheque. As an international student, Bhavandeep faces additional challenges. The job loss has left him struggling to make ends meet in a foreign country, with no steady income to cover his expenses.

“For international students, losing a job is not just missing a pay cheque,” he said.

“Without any income, it becomes an uphill battle to manage all the expenses—rent, groceries, tuition… I don’t know how I will manage for all of that.”

Bhavandeep’s financial concerns are compounded by the current job market. With many businesses facing hardships of their own and job competition at an all-time high, finding a new position has been extremely difficult.

“I’m a part-time student, so I can only work for 24 hours a week,” he said.

“This limitation makes it even more challenging to find a new job. Right now, I’m applying everywhere—any restaurant, any warehouse—wherever I can. But it’s really impossible to find a job right now.”

Despite his best efforts, Bhavandeep’s job search has been fruitless so far. The uncertainty about what comes next adds to the stress and worry.

“The struggle is not over yet,” Bhavandeep said. “What happens next? I’m just trying to stay hopeful and continue looking. It’s tough, but I have no other option.”