91X Newscast: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, noon.

BELLEVILLE – Sabrina MacDonald brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: Minnesota democrat Al Franken faces sexual assault allegations; the provincial government announced Thursday how many students asked for a tuition refund after a five-week-long strike; and the Belleville Senators have teamed up with the United Way for an exhibition game called the Challenge Against Poverty.
