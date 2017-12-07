91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X Newscast: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, noon.

  • December 7, 2017 at 4:40 pm

BELLEVILLE  – Sabrina MacDonald brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: Minnesota democrat Al Franken faces sexual assault allegations;  the provincial government announced Thursday how many students asked for a tuition refund after a five-week-long strike; and the Belleville Senators have teamed up with the United Way for an exhibition game called the Challenge Against Poverty.

