United Way starts virtual auction to aid fall fundraising campaign

By: Sandeep Kaur

BELLEVILLE – The United Way of Hastings and Prince Edward started a virtual auction on Monday Nov. 13. The auction is part of a larger fundraising campaign with a goal of $2.2 million for local community programming in Hastings and Prince Edward counties.

The virtual auction features over 100 items and experiences, including tech items, shopping and dining packages, and unique Christmas gifts. It started on Monday and is going to close on November 21st at noon.

“This year we are very excited to have over 100 different items and experiences on our virtual auction,” says Emilie Leneveu, community relations coordinator for the United Way.

Local businesses and business owners contributed items for the auction, ranging from VR headsets to barista lessons and gift cards.

The United Way’s fall campaign aims to support 65 different programs through 42 agencies in the local community.

The auction is meant to make up part of that goal. Last year’s virtual auction raised over $25,000. The current goal for a united way is to beat last year’s results, with the hope of reaching $30,000 to $40,000.

The fall fundraising campaign, launched in September, is aiming to raise 2.2 million dollars by the end of January. Leneveu says the campaign is going well.

“We are on track to reach that goal come February,” she said.

You can find the virtual auction here.