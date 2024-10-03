International students react to new English test rule for work permits

By: Anmolpreet Singh

BELLEVILLE – International students at Loyalist College are worried about a new rule that says they must take an English test to get a work permit after graduating from a Canadian college or university.

Canada’s Immigration Minister, Mark Miller, announced that all international students will have to pass this test to apply for a work permit, even if they studied in English.

This rule aims to help graduates communicate better in the workplace, making it easier for them to find jobs. The new requirement will start in November.

The Canadian government plans to offer resources to help students improve their English skills. Students can take profiency tests like IELTS or CELPIP. Each school may have different score requirements, but usually, a score around 6.0 to 7.0 on IELTS is common. The tests check listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Test scores are valid for two years. The cost of the test is not yet determined by could be more than $400.

Three students from India – Damanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Bavanpreet Singh – recently shared their thoughts with QNet News on how this new rule will affect them.

Damanpreet, Akashdeep, and Bavanpreet learned about the rule through social media and friends. The news spread quickly among students, raising concerns about the extra challenge they will face.

“I was surprised,” said Damanpreet. “We’ve been studying in English, and now we have to take another test to prove it?”

Akashdeep thinks it’s important for workers to know English but doesn’t understand why students who have studied in English need to take another test.

“We attend classes, take exams, and write assignments in English. Isn’t that enough proof we know the language?” he asked.

Bavanpreet added, “It’s another burden. We already have a lot going on with our studies, and now we have to prepare for an English test too.”

All three students are worried about how this rule will affect their plans to work in Canada.

Damanpreet thinks it will make finding a job harder, especially for students who are already dealing with schoolwork and part-time jobs.

“I want to stay and work in Canada after I graduate,” he said. “But this rule might stop some students from even trying. We’ve already shown we can handle the language in school.”

The students also wonder if it’s fair to ask them to take the test. Bavanpreet said it feels like Canada doesn’t fully trust international students.

“It feels like they don’t believe we’ve learned enough English,” he said. “We’ve been doing everything in English, so why do we need to prove it again?”

Akashdeep thinks this new rule could make some students choose to study in other countries instead of Canada.

“Canada has always been seen as welcoming, but this new test might make some students pick other places, like the UK or Australia,” he said.

Even with their concerns, the students gave advice to others who are worried about the rule. Damanpreet encouraged students to stay focused and start preparing for the test if needed.

The students believe there are better ways to prove English skills than taking a test. Bavanpreet suggested that students’ school performance in English could be enough proof.

“If we’ve passed our classes, that should be enough,” he said. “Why not use our grades to show we know English?”

Akashdeep thinks the rule shows how Canada sees international students as temporary.

“We’re here to study, but we also want to work and be part of the community,” he said. “This rule makes us feel like outsiders, even if we’ve worked hard.”

The English test rule will start Nov. 1, and students are waiting for more details, such as how much the testing will cost them.