Ongoing Canada Post strike affecting Quinte residents.

By: Anmolpreet Singh

BELLEVILLE – The Canada Post strike is causing problems for many people in the Quinte region and across the country. The strike is causing delays in getting mail and packages delivered which is affecting both personal lives and businesses.

More than 50,000 postal workers walked off the job on Nov. 15 because workers wanted better pay, improved benefits like medical leave and fertility care, safer working conditions, and protection against job losses from new technology.

The strike has stopped mail and package deliveries across Canada, causing delays during the holiday season. Talks are still ongoing to resolve the issues .

The Canada Post strike has indirectly impacted Sukhwinder Singh, who works as a driver for Intelcom delivering Amazon packages.

With the strike delaying traditional mail and parcel deliveries, more businesses and individuals are turning to private couriers like Intelcom to handle shipments.

This has likely increased the workload for drivers like Singh, who now face higher demands to meet the growing needs of frustrated customers seeking alternatives to Canada Post.

Singh understands the importance of timely deliveries, as delays can upset customers.

While he supports the postal workers’ demands for better pay and working conditions, he also believes Canada Post should hire more staff to reduce stress on workers and improve services, ensuring reliable operations for businesses and couriers alike.

Armandeep Singh is another Belleville resident.

“I don’t use mail much, so it hasn’t impacted me,” he explained. However, he knows that small businesses are struggling with the delays.

“It’s tough for small businesses. Customers are upset, and that hurts their reputation,” he said.

While Singh supports the workers’ right to protest, he thinks the strike has gone on too long.

“I think it’s unreasonable. The strike is hurting everyone,” he said.

He believes that Canada Post should be more transparent with its decisions.

“They should share more information about how they’re running things. It would help solve problems like this,” he suggested.

Ranjeet Singh, another resident, is frustrated by the delays as he is waiting for important documents.

“I’m waiting on some important papers, and it’s been weeks now,” he said. Even though the delays are annoying, he’s trying to stay patient.

“I’m just waiting for the strike to end,” he added.

Ranjeet Singh also supports the workers’ right to strike but is concerned about the disruption it’s causing.

“I understand the impact, but workers should have the right to protest,” he said. Ranjeet Singh also believes that strikes are sometimes needed to get workers better treatment.

“Strikes are necessary sometimes. Without them, workers don’t have any power,” he explained.

The community is doing what it can to help. Sukhwinder Singh mentioned a local group that is organizing places for people to pick up important deliveries.

“It’s helpful, but it’s just a temporary solution,” he said.