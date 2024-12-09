Area residents react to tax-break announced by Canadian government

By Sagardeep Dhammu

BELLEVILLE – Quinte residents are reacting to tax breaks announced by the government of Canada on Nov. 21.

The government has proposed that the GST/HST be fully and temporarily relieved on select items. These items include groceries, restaurant meals, children’s clothing/footwear and certain gift items.

Ontario, New Foundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are the only provinces where both the GST and HST will be temporarily removed from selected goods. The other provinces will experience relief only on GST.

This tax break will be put into effect starting Dec. 14, 2024 and ending on Feb. 15, 2025.

Some items like printed books, print newspapers, and video games/consoles are also some items included in the no tax items.

The savings for residents of Ontario is going to be around 13%, since the government is removing both the HST and GST in the province. This means that a household that earns around $3000 a month can save up to $390 if they only spend on eligible items.

Vansh Malhotra has been a resident of Belleville for the past 3 years.

“I’m doing a lot of groceries and since it’s Christmas season, so I’ll be buying a lot of stuff for my friends. Since I don’t celebrate Christmas, but I have a few friends that are native here in Canada and I’d like to purchase gifts for them which is beneficial for me. I guess that’s a good step taken by the government since most of the people are not cooking at home and are eating outside and they will be saving a lot of money. Also, I am buying a lot of food and stuff from outside so it’s gonna cost me much less than I am used to before,” said Malhotra.

Paramveer Singh is another Belleville resident who’s married, with two kids.

“My sons have been begging me for a PS5 for like 3 months now. I think this new rule is going to help me buy them a console for a much lesser price than before. I also plan to buy some toys my nieces and send them to India. The government is essentially just offering us guys free money to make up for the increased expenses in recent years. I guess I’ll make the best of it and stock up on what I can.” said Singh.

Diksha Kumar is an international student currently studying in Loyalist College, Belleville.

“You know it’s funny that government only removed tax from the kid’s clothing. I am a very tiny human being and those are the only clothes fitting me. They were already so cheap, but now with no tax, I think my wardrobe is going to be full with winter clothing. I guess I will do a lot of shopping next month,” she said.

More information about the tax-break can be found on the Government of Canada’s official website, canada.ca