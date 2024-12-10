Belleville’s Downtown Parking Study gets plenty of public input

By Inderjot Singh

BELLEVILLE- The City of Belleville is taking a major step towards improving downtown parking with a comprehensive study aimed at solving ongoing parking issues. Following an open house on December 3rd, preliminary recommendations were shared, and public feedback is now being gathered to finalize the plan. With downtown parking becoming a growing concern for residents, business owners, and visitors, this study is set to offer solutions that could change how parking is managed in the area.

The parking study, commissioned by the City of Belleville and conducted by Paradigm Transportation Solutions Limited, has been in the works for some time. The study’s origins trace back to the 2014 Transportation Master Plan, and it has taken several years of research and community input to get to this point. According to Kevin John from Paradigm, the study’s goal is to gather input from the community to refine and finalize recommendations for the future of downtown parking.

The study, which included a public survey that received nearly 1,000 responses, highlighted key concerns from residents.

Kevin Jones is the project manager from Paradigm. Kevin Jones, Consultant Team Project Manager shared insights into the survey. He explained that the public survey revealed significant concerns about the cost, availability, and accessibility of downtown parking. Residents have expressed a desire for longer time limits, particularly on Front Street, and improvements to parking signage. Jones also noted that there was interest in offering more flexible payment options, such as debit cards, and creating permits for overnight parking. In addition, some feedback suggested eliminating free parking on Front Street to improve availability, as many residents feel it’s hard to find parking due to the one-hour limit. Based on this feedback, John emphasized that the study’s recommendations, which include adjusting parking rates and increasing fines, would be further refined before being presented to City Council early next year.

As the study progresses, the city of Belleville says it remains committed to finding a balanced solution that addresses the parking challenges in the downtown core. With continued public input and expert recommendations, the final plan aims to enhance parking accessibility, improve customer service, and support the growth of the area. City staff will present the finalized recommendations to city council in early 2025.

For more information on the project including future updates and public engagement opportunities, Stay connect to Belleville.ca/2024ParkingStudy.Email: BellevilleParkingStudy@ptsl.com or call 613-968-6481