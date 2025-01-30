All four parties in Ontario legislature now have candidates in Bay of Quinte

By: QNet News Staff

BELLEVILLE – All four parties in the Ontario Legislature now have candidates ready to run in Bay of Quinte riding.

The Liberals were the last to name a candidate. Riding president Kyle Ross told QNet News that David O’Neil will be the party’s candidate for the Feb. 27 provincial election.

O’Neil is a Quinte West city councillor and the son of former MPP Hugh O’Neil.

The riding is currently held by Progressive Conservative Tyler Allsopp. Allsopp won a by-election last fall beating Liberal Sean Kelly in a close race. Kelly decided against running again for the Liberals.

Amanda Robertson is the NDP candidate. Lori Borthwick is running for the Green Party. Both of them ran in the fall 2024 by-election.