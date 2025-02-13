Ensuring youth in the community glow at prom via the Prom Project

By: Hailey MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – Prom night is a milestone in a young adult’s life. It signifies the end of the high school and a point in your life where you are entering adulthood and seeing where your life path will take you. However, the aura of prom night becomes significantly hindered when you are unable to afford one of the most exciting parts, selecting what you will wear.

That’s where the Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation and The Children’s Foundation comes in with the ‘Prom Project’, ensuring people graduating from elementary and high school have access to formal wear through donations from the community.

Melanie Cressman is the executive director of The Children’s Foundation. She says their goal is to make sure youth attend these rites of passage, not miss out because they may not be able to afford the events.

“Through the donations we get, we give them away. There’s no cost. We take the donations and we simply organize them and re-distribute them to the community,” she said.

“Most people are struggling a little bit with the cost of living. When you’re struggling to pay rent, groceries, just to get to work, the idea of the expense of an expensive gown or a suit is off the table,” she said.

“People are just really grateful to have the opportunity and to have such a selection. We have hundreds of dresses to choose from, the community is so generous in their donations. I know that the students who come to have a look there are always amazed at the choices that are available. It is thrifting, but it’s really good quality, typically modern styles, and people are so appreciative of the help.”

Cressman said that while there is always a great selection for dresses, she added that the Prom Project is always in need of smaller sized suits, pant suits and shirts, especially for people graduating elementary school. These sizes fall under youth large, youth extra large, men’s small and men’s extra small.

Overall, Cressman said seeing what the Prom Project does for the youth in the community is what truly makes it special.

“Capturing the photos and videos on giveaway day, when you find a dress that you feel great in, you just glow. The smiles are incredible. I think that’s the underlying theme and the reason why Prom Project is so important. It gives people confidence and the ability to shine on those special days,” she said.

“Graduations and proms are milestones in a youth’s educational journey. It’s the culmination of years of work, building friendships, students are there with their best friends and they’re celebrating. It’s really dear to see how excited they are when they find a dress or a suit that makes them feel great and that’s really important.”

Cressman wanted to thank everybody who supports the Prom Project, including the Quinte Mall who provides storage space and donation drop-off points, the large group of volunteers, and the hundreds of residents who donate their formal wear to the initiative.

Donations can be dropped off at: