United Way HPE celebrates record-breaking campaign success

By: Hailey MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – United Way HPE announced on Feb. 2o that its 2024 “IMAGINE” Campaign has raised $2,250,619, marking the highest total in the organization’s history.

The campaign that supports 46 local agencies and 50 local programs was aiming to raise $2.25 million, which they exceeded.

United Way HPE addresses critical needs in Hastings and Prince Edward Counties, including food security, housing, mental health and senior independence. The event featured powerful stories highlighting the real-life impact of United Way-funded programs, reinforcing that the campaign’s success translates into tangible change for those in need.

The annoucement was made at Sans-Souci in Belleville with approximately 100 community leaders, volunteers and donors in attendance.

Executive Director Brandi Hodge and Volunteer Campaign Chair Taylor Russett delivered the news, saying every single donation made a difference.

“This campaign was about imagining a stronger community where every individual has what they need and every voice is heard,” said Hodge.

“We knew this would be our toughest campaign yet, but we also knew our community’s generosity and determination would shine through. And it did.”

Although exceedingly proud of reaching their financial goal, Hodge says the campaign is about more than just a number – it’s about ensuring people have access to food, housing and support.

Russett, the youngest campaign chair in the organization’s history, led the charge with energy and vision, harnessing the passion and commitment of a new generation of community supporters.

“This was a collective effort,” Russet noted.

“From businesses and organizations running payroll deduction programs to individuals writing cheques at their kitchen tables, every single donation made a difference.”

The final total did not come easily. As of late January 2025, United Way HPE was still facing a significant shortfall. A final push, amplified by media partners and the unwavering generosity of the community, helped close the gap in dramatic fashion.

A last-minute donation on the final day of the campaign sealed the success, proving once again that the power of the community can overcome even the biggest challenges.

“We did this together,” said Hodge. “Just imagine what we can do next.”

United Way HPE extends heartfelt thanks to its volunteers, donors, campaign cabinet members, corporate partners and every individual who contributed to this achievement.