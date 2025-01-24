Lohri celebration lights up Loyalist College’s Shark Tank

By Sagardeep Dhammu

Students and staff at Loyalist College came together on Jan. 23 to celebrate Lohri, an Indian festival, in Shark Tank Pub.

Lohri is a festival primarily celebrated in Northern India to mark the passing of the winter solstice.

The celebration had music and snacks provided by Loyalist College and brought about by college staff. The gathering was filled with college students from different backgrounds.

Tanya Malik is an Indian international student studying business at Loyalist College.

“I was really missing the Indian festival vibe, that’s why I came here today to the Lohri celebration. It was really fun. They had music and different kind of food like popcorn, biscuits and hot chocolate. Me and my friends had a lot of fun as we danced and had a lot of fun together,” Malik said.

“This festival is celebrated all over India, it’s just that it’s celebrated in a different way, names and significance in different regions,” Malik added.

Diya Tiwari is a Loyalist College student from Punjab who also participated in the Lohri celebration.

“I didn’t think our college would celebrate this festival with us. This festival is of great significance to us, but it is not as popular all across our country,” said Tiwari.

“I am so appreciative that our college celebrated this festival. It made me really nostalgic. The only thing that was missing was a bonfire, but I guess they couldn’t do it because of the pollution maybe,” Tiwari added.

Goldy is an international student from India who came to the celebration alongside her friends.

“I truly enjoyed my time today and felt like I was back home with family. It was a really nice change to come here with my classmates as I am usually busy with college and work,” she said.

“I hope our college keeps doing events like these as they really make us feel like home.”