Decline in international student enrolment at Loyalist College

By Inderjot Singh

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College has seen a significant drop in international student enrolment this year. Factors such as a 35% reduction in study visas, delays, refusals, and the challenges of managing high living costs are making it harder for students to pursue their education in Canada.

Ravi Sharma, a civil engineering student from India, explains that the decline in international student enrolment is due to several mounting challenges.

“Visa delays from IRCC are a major issue,” he says. “It took months to get my visa, and many of my friends didn’t get theirs in time for the semester. Even those who did receive their visas are facing struggles. The new restrictions on work hours—only 24 hours per week—make it hard to cover basic expenses like rent, tuition, and groceries. With living costs constantly rising, it’s becoming almost impossible to manage financially. I can understand why fewer students are choosing to come here. It’s just too much pressure, and it’s discouraging many from pursuing their education in Canada.”

Amandeep Singh, a Business student from India, and Md. Ahmed, a biotechnology student from Nigeria, both spoke about the increasing challenges faced by international students.

“I waited months for my visa, and many of my classmates weren’t able to get theirs in time to start the semester. With the new restrictions on work hours, it’s getting even harder to make ends meet. Part-time jobs that used to help cover living costs now aren’t enough, and tuition fees continue to rise. On top of that, groceries and rent prices have soared, making it even more difficult to survive financially. It’s not just about getting an education anymore; it feels like a constant struggle to stay afloat,”he said.

“I’ve noticed a clear drop in the number of international students this year. Visa processing delays and the limited work hours have made it tough for students to balance their financial needs. The rising cost of living is just adding to the pressure. I’m concerned about how I’ll be able to continue my studies if things keep getting more expensive. It’s hard enough to focus on academics when you’re constantly worried about how you’ll pay for the next semester or even just get through the month.”

The struggles shared by students highlight the broader issues faced by international students at Loyalist College and across Canada. Visa delays, reduced work hours, and rising living costs are making it increasingly difficult for students to balance their education with financial pressures. As these challenges grow, the declining enrolment numbers signal a deeper concern about the future of international students in Canadian higher education.