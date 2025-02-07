Quinte West chamber reacts to tariff threat

By Mohitpreet Singh

BELLEVILLE – The head of the Quinte West Chamber of Commerce said there is still plenty of concern about the threat of the United States imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadians good.

“The delay has given a small reprieve, but it hasn’t resolved the uncertainty and disruption,” Suzanne Andrews told QNet News.

While the 30-day postponement until March 4 has provided a brief reprieve, many businesses remain hesitant to invest or place orders, and the overall chaos has not subsided.

Quinte West has a strong manufacturing base, with many companies exporting to the U.S. Andrews noted that local manufacturers fear order cancellations or losing customers who may seek alternative suppliers due to increased costs.

“ This creates a double tariff effect—businesses pay more for their materials, and their customers face higher costs when purchasing the finished products”.

Companies would not only pay higher costs for materials but also face additional tariffs when selling their products in the U.S. This situation highlights the complexity of North American trade, where goods often cross the border multiple times before reaching their final form. As a result, industries such as automotive manufacturing and consumer goods will see rising costs.

To support businesses, Andrews emphasized the importance of government intervention.

While encouraging consumers to “buy Canadian” and shop locally is beneficial, financial assistance is needed for businesses hit hardest by these tariffs.

She also stressed the need to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers, which remain complicated due to varying provincial regulations. Strengthening trade within Canada would reduce dependence on the U.S. and create a more stable economic foundation.

Another critical strategy, she said, is diversifying international trade. Canada has traditionally relied on the U.S. for its exports, particularly in raw materials like energy, minerals, and metals. However, Andrews believes exploring alternative markets will help safeguard the economy from future trade disruptions.

“In the long run, I believe we will see a push for diversification—both in strengthening interprovincial trade and expanding exports beyond the U.S. This situation has made it clear that we need to be less dependent on a single trading partner to ensure economic stability.”

The industries most affected by these tariffs will be manufacturing and retail. Manufacturers exporting to the U.S. will feel the impact immediately, while retailers selling American-made products—such as farming equipment, recreational vehicles, and sporting goods—may need to pass additional costs onto consumers.

“Many American companies have manufacturing plants in Canada, and avoiding their products could hurt local jobs. For example, Kellogg’s is an American company, but it has Canadian operations that employ local workers. It’s important to consider these nuances when making purchasing decisions”.

Looking at the long-term effects, Andrews believes the greatest consequence is the loss of trust. Businesses relied on trade agreements to make long-term investments, but the U.S. breaking these agreements has shown that even legally binding deals can be disregarded. She says this has been an unwelcome wake-up call for Canadian officials and businesses.