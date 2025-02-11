Belleville receives $10.5 million in housing accelerator fund grant.

By Inderjot Singh

BELLEVILLE – The City of Belleville is set to receive $10.5 million in federal funding to help address its housing needs. The funding, announced on Feb. 5 by Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, will support the development of 259 new homes over the next three years. Though the final amount is lower than the city’s original request of $16.8 million, the grant marks a significant step in improving Belleville’s housing infrastructure.

“This funding represents a tremendous opportunity for our city to address the pressing need for affordable housing,” said Ward 2 councillor Paul Carr. “

It’s a recognition of the work we’ve already done and the direction we are headed in, despite the competitive nature of the funding process.”

The grant is part of a broader initiative to build more housing and address the city’s growing demand for affordable homes. The original request sought $16.8 million to support the construction of 460 new units, but due to limited funding, the city was awarded $10.5 million. Erskine-Smith explained that the competitive nature of the funding process meant not every municipality could receive the full amount requested. However, the funding is still a significant win for Belleville, with Mayor Ellis noting that it represents the second-largest grant the city has ever received, following the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre grant from a decade ago.

The $10.5 million will be used to support eight key housing initiatives, including the development of city-owned lands for affordable housing, zoning updates to allow for greater density in certain areas, and enhancements to the development approval process. A key focus will be ensuring sustainable living solutions, including accessory dwelling units and the integration of smart technology to streamline the approval process.

In an interview with Carr, he shared insights on the impact of the funding for the city. Carr explained that the Housing Accelerator Fund will be allocated in increments, with the first 25% of the funding already advancing to Belleville. The city is now tasked with meeting specific milestones to secure the remaining funds. Carr highlighted the importance of the initiative to the city, noting that one of the major areas of focus will be creating a process for the disposal of surplus city-owned land for affordable housing projects.

“We’re focused on putting the right processes in place to make sure that the land we already own can be used effectively to support affordable housing development,” Carr said.

Carr also discussed the city’s ongoing efforts to update zoning laws, allowing for more residential intensification and increasing density in designated areas. He mentioned that the city’s approval process would also be streamlined through technological improvements like e-permitting, which will make it easier to get housing projects off the ground.

“Anything we can do to get more houses is critical,” Carr emphasized, recognizing the urgent need for affordable housing in Belleville.

When asked about the reduction in funding from the initial request, Carr noted that the second round of funding was highly competitive, with many municipalities vying for limited resources. Despite the reduced amount, he expressed optimism, stating that $10.5 million is still one of the largest funding allocations Belleville has received from a senior level of government.